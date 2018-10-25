Bhojpuri actor Poonam Dubey is one of the most adored names in regional film Industry. Every time she posts a photo, it takes the internet by a storm. This time, the diva has amazed her fans with her ethnic avatar. Donning a bright lehenga, she is looking absolutely gorgeous.

Bhojpuri star Poonam Dubey never misses a chance to impress her fans with her exquisite looks. This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a sizzling photo of her. Looking like an absolute desi girl, Poonam is gracefully carrying a bright coloured lehenga. She is undoubtedly one of the most popular names of the Bhojpuri film industry and now she has also become an internet sensation. Be it rocking the glam avatar or dazzling in the desi attire, Poonam does it all with ultimate grace.

In this photo of her, she is all dolled up in a pink and yellow lehenga. Striking a hot pose, she raised the temperature and swayed her fans. Her curvaceous figure and stunning looks always maker her fans go crazy and the same happened this time too. Garnering more than 1500 likes, the comment section of the photo was bombarded with comments praising her beauty.

This gorgeous lady of Bhojpuri Film Industry is quite famous for her sexy moves and latke jhatke. The actor debuted with Garda in 2013 and has more than 13 films under her name until now.

Poonam Dubey has been a hit factor many Bhojpuri item songs including Balma Bihar Wala, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, Rangdari Tax, Inteqaam, Adalat. She has been a part of many hit movies like Suhaag Raat, Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras, Giraftaar, Munna Mawali. She will soon be soon in Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram alongside Rishabh Kashyap Golu, Neha Shree and Amit Shukla and the movie will be released in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More