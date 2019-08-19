Poonam Dubey photos: Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey has been breaking the Internet with her latest photo in which she is seen flaunting her belly in a white crop top.

Poonam Dubey photos: One of the sexiest dancers, actors and fashion icon in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Poonam Dubey has been setting the Internet on fire with her Instagram photo in which the Bhojpuri sex bomb is seen dressed in a sexy white crop top matched with a high-slit white skirt. Her sexy belly and the toned legs are too hot to handle and the million-dollar smile will blow your mind!

The way she is holding her hair from her left hand and the striking and sexy pose will set your screens on fire. Poonam Dubey’s green long neckpiece is stunning and making her look more stylish. Poonam Dubey shared the photo on her official Instagram account recently and the photo has garnered thousands of likes and has gone viral on the Internet.

Poonam Dubey will be next seen in Bhojpuri movie Main Tera Aashiq co-starring Ankush Raja. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen this year and the trailer of the movie will be out on August 24 this year. Poonam Dubey keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her official Instagram account which go viral in no time.

Poonam Dubey is known for her breathtaking photos and fitness videos as she is also a fitness freak. Poonam Dubey is known for working in movies like Chana Jor Garam, Ham Hain Lootere, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Ghus Ke Maarab, among many others.

She has worked with all the top-notch stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry and has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos which set social media ablaze in no time. Poonam Dubey is also a phenomenal dancer and her sexy dance videos garner millions of views on YouTube.

