One of the most popular names of the Bhojpuri industry Poonam Dubey is dressed in an off-white floral blouse and a dark pink skirt with golden embroidery. She has paired her attire with a yellow dupatta to complete her Indian look. To complement her desi look she has paired her attire with kohled eyes, and glossy red lipstick, golden bindi and a nathani.

Poonam Dubey will be seen next in Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram opposite Rishabh Kashyap Golu, Neha Shree and Amit Shukla in 2019. Some of her latest movies are Suhaag Raat, Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras, Giraftaar, Munna Mawali among others.

One of the most popular names of the Bhojpuri industry Poonam Dubey has once again taken social media by storm with her latest photo shoot. In the picture, Poonam Dubey can be seen flaunting her stunning looks and her to-die-for curves as she poses for the camera. Miss Dubey is famous for her sexy dance moves and has featured in more than thirteen Bhojpuri films, she made her acting debut with Garda in 2013 and her Bollywood debut in Amir Salman Sharukh. Talking about the diva’s latest Instagram post she looks absolutely breathtaking in India attire.

There is no doubt about the hottie’s fan following on social media and among Bhojpuri cinema. Poonam Dubey has featured in a lot of Bhojpuri item songs such as Balma Bihar Wala, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, Rangdari Tax, Inteqaam, Adalat, among others.

