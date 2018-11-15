Bhojpuri beauty Poonam Dubey made her acting debut back in 2014 with Bhojpuri power star Khesari Lal Yadav in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar. Her sexy dance videos garner millions of views on social media sites and her stage performances set the stage on fire all thanks to her sizzling and sensuous dance moves!

Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey, who is famous for her sexy latkas and jhatakas and her sultry expressions has taken Instagram by storm with her latest photoshoots again. In a span of just thirty minutes, the photo has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her exquisite beauty. Talking about her latest picture Poonam Dubey is dressed in an all-white attire. She has paired off her look with glossy red lipstick and pretty kohled eyes looking beautiful as ever as she poses for the camera with her friend. In the picture, Poonam Dubey is wishing her friend Rakesh Sharma a very Happy birthday.

Poonam Dubey has worked in more than 15 Bhojpuri films since 2014. She made her acting debut in 2014 opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in Jo Jeetea Wahi Sikandar and since then she has never looked back. Recently only the Bhojpuri diva was honored with Bhojpuri Cine awards for Best Supporting Actress for her film Rangdari Tax in 2018. On the work front, Poonam Dubey will be seen in Suhagrat in 2019 opposite Namit Tiwari. Poonam Dubey has a huge fan following of 117k on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, She has worked with all the megastars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ritesh Panday, among others. Take a look at some of her pictures here:

