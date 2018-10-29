Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey slays it in a black and grey sequin dress. The hottie of Bhojpuri industry known for her sexy dance moves took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photo. The Chana Jor Garam actor took the internet by storm after posting a sizzling photo.

Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar actress Poonam Dubey is back with a surprise for her fans. Well, the Bhojpuri sensation never misses treating her 104 thousand followers on social media. The stunning lady who will be seen in Bhojpuri movie Chana Jor Garam opposite Pramod Premi Yadav simply slayed in her latest Instagram post. In black and grey sequin dress, Poonam Dubey looks gorgeous as she poses for a photo. With positive vibes on, Dubey chose to post the photo happily on her official Instagram handle.

Known for sexy dance moves and amazing performances in Bhojpuri hits like Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax, Chana Jor Garam, Poonam Dubey is now all set to entertain her huge fan following with the much-awaited third season of Bhojpuri industry Premier League. The lady was even seen sharing the stage with other Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Poonam Dubey, Shubhi Sharma at the inaugural and auction ceremony of Bhojpuri Industry Premier League. Take a look at the series of beautiful photos, Poonam Dubey has been posting on social media for her fans.

Well, Bhojpuri industry Premier League BIPL is considered one of the most loved and awaited events of the industry as all the superstars of Bhojpuri industry like Ravi Kishan, Poonam Dubey, Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua gather for the event. This year, another Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma will be accompanying the Bhojpuri jawans while Poonam Dubey will support, Bhojpuri yoddhas. Take a look at the photos from Bhojpuri industry Premier League event that Poonam shared on her official Instagram handle.

This is not the first time that the dancing diva has posted something sizzling and hot on her official social media handles. Lately, the beauty has been surprising her fans with her workout videos and photos that are simply fitness goals. Not just that, the lady makes sure she is working out and learning all the exercise properly. Take a look at the series of her work out video that will make your Monday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More