Bhojpuri glam doll Poonam Dubey has again melted a million hearts with her latest Instagram post. Swaying fans with her hot and happening photos has become a daily job for the actor. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on sharing her sizzling photos on her Instagram timeline. With every post of her, fans shower huge number of likes and over flow the comment section.



The Bhojpuri diva is an all-time stunner as she looks astonishing in every look of her. Be it the desi girl attire of the classy chic look, Poonam slays it all. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most loved and adored ladies of Bhojpuri film industry who is continuing to steal hearts with her glamorous avatars. Earlier today, she posted a photo of her carrying a complete denim look and posing like a lady with class. Now, she has again taken the internet by a roll as she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a mini black skirt.

Striking a hot pose with her girl gang, Poonam Dubey is making fans gaga over her. Well, this is not the first time she has stolen million hearts with her charming smile and hottest avatars, she keeps on hogging headlines every now and then for it. The gorgeous lady is one of the bankable actors of regional film industy who has been featured in many Bhojpuri blockbusters like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax, Chana Jor Garam. The actor debuted in the year 2014 and since then she has been ruling hearts till date.

