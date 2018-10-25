Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey, who is popular for her sexy latke jhatke has once again taken the internet by storm with her astonishing photo. Poonam looks absolutely beautiful in this selfie with her best friend forever. The priceless smile on her face will take away all your mid-week blues.

Enjoying a massive fan-following of 102K followers on Instagram, Poonam never misses a chance to impress her fans. This time too, The diva took to her official Instagram handle to post an adorable selfie with her best friend. Poonam Dubey can be seen posing with Anara Gupta for this selfie who is also looking as beautiful as always.

After ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for so long and winning tons of hearts, Poonam is setting the social media on fire with her stunning photos. No one can beat Miss Dubey in raising temperatures with hotness. The saucy and sultry photos of her melt a million hearts at once.

In this photo, Poonam Dubey is donning a royal blue outfit and her make-up is on-point. Swaying fans with her beautiful sparkling eyes, Poonam is looking gorgeous as ever. The lady is known to express a lot with her eyes and she is doing the same again. The actor has captioned the photo with the hashtag #friendsforever and #bff.

One of the most bankable actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey rocks every movie she appears in. She has been featured in many famous item numbers of the of Bhojpuri films such as Garda, Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Intaqaam.

