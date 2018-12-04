One of the most loved and adored beauties of Bhojpuri film industry is back to turn heads with her latest Instagram post. Poonam has been part of Bhojpuri blockbusters like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax, Chana Jor Garam.

Poonam Dubey will be next seen in her upcoming movie Suhagrat.

One of the most loved and adored beauties of Bhojpuri film industry is back to turn heads with her latest Instagram post. Dubey, with her acting and gorgeous face, sends fans into a frenzy and it seems she’s back to make her fans go gaga. Dubey keeps her fans in the loop even after her tight schedule. She keeps posting for her fans and in return, the people also shower prasie and love in the comments sections. Donning demin jeans and jacket, Dubey posed on a balconmy of a high rise captioning it with a dash of love.

Poonam has been part of Bhojpuri blockbusters like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax, Chana Jor Garam. She debuted in 2014 and since then hasn’t looked back. She keeps sharing motivational videos and pictures for her fans. Recently she posted a picture in one of her most glamorous avatar donning a back dress.

Poonam’s first movie opposite Khesari Lal Yadav, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander established her as an ace Bhojpuri actress and since then she’s been ruling the regional industry. Dubey will be next seen in her upcoming movie Suhagrat. The movie is slated to hit screens next year but it has created the buzz already.

Here are some more photos of Poonam Dubey:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More