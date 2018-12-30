Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey has been killing it on social media with her hot and sexy photos. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri star on her official Instagram account, the diva looks stunning in a yellow crop top with black lowers. Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and is also a fitness freak.

Poonam Dubey is one of the most versatile actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey has been killing it on social media with her hot and sexy photos. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri star on her official Instagram account, the diva looks stunning in a yellow crop top with black lowers. Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and is also a fitness freak. Her gym photos and workout videos often take social media by storm and her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet!

Poonam Dubey is one of the most versatile actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry with a huge fan following. She has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars and has worked in several blockbusters in Bhojpuri cinema. Also known as the item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey sets the Internet on fire with her sexy dance moves and photos. She is a pathbreaking dancer and her dance videos garner millions and thousands of views and likes in no time. Poonam Dubey also has a crazy fan base on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook.

Poonam Dubey has more than 165,000 followers on her Instagram account.

