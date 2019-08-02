Poonam Dubey Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri dancing sensations Poonam Dubey and Rani Chatterjee's Instagram photos have taken the Internet by storm!

The latest photos shared by Bhojpuri queens Poonam Dubey and Rani Chatterjee on their official Instagram accounts have been breaking the Internet! While Poonam Dubey is dressed in sexy blue denim shorts and pink tee, Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a blue tee with white and blue printed shorts and it is a post-workout photo.

Poonam Dubey is seen flaunting her sexy and tones legs in the photo which has been breaking the Internet! Both Poonam Dubey and Rani are fitness freaks and they keep sharing their sexy and hot photos on Instagram which set the Internet ablaze in no time! They are social media sensations as well with a massive fan following.

Poonam Dubey made her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2014 with blockbuster movie Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar co-starring Khesari Lal Yadav and later starred in a number of hit Bhojpuri films such as The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, Munna Mawali, Rangdari Tax, Ghus Ke Maarab, among many others.

Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Viraj Bhatt, Ravi Kishan, Pramod Premi Yadav, Manoj Tiger, Prince Singh Rajpoot, among many others. She is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry with a massive fan base on social media.

Rani Chatterjee, on the other hand, is known for films like Devra Bada Satawela, and Sasura Bada Paisawala. She made her debut in 2004 and later starred in movies such as Bandhan Tute Na, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Rani Chali Sasural, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Rani Banal Jwala, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Real Indian Mother, Sakhi Ke Biyah, among many others.

