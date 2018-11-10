Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry. Besides being a fitness freak, Poonam Dubey is also a social media sensation who keeps her fans updated by sharing her photos and videos on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry. Besides being a fitness freak, Poonam Dubey is also a social media sensation who keeps her fans updated by sharing her photos and videos on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest photo shared by the Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar actress, she looks sizzling in a sexy lehenga choli. In the viral photo, we see Poonam Dubey flaunting her sexy curves and perfectly toned body.

The photo had to make her millions of fans go crazy, isn’t it? Poonam Dubey has made a big name for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry in a very short span of time. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Chana Jor Garam, Jaanam, Rangdari Tax, Inteqam, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Munna Mawali, among many others and her sexy dance videos garner millions of likes on YouTube as well as Instagram. Poonam Dubey has worked with all the top actors from Bhojpuri cinema, for example, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Pramod Premi, among others.

She is also called a social media and Instagram queen and has a huge fan base on social media sites. Here are some of her sexiest photos!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More