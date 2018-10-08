Bhojpuri queen has already garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is pouring with compliments and appreciations for her beauty. Bhojpuri dancing diva has more than 82,000 followers on her Instagram account and her videos on the video sharing platform YouTube garner millions of views in just mere seconds.

Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey looks like a perfect bride in her latest Instagram post, see photo

Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey is back to rule the hearts of her millions of fans with her mesmerising bridal look. One of the most bankable and sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas has updated her photo-sharing platform Instagram with her new post. In the photo, Poonam Dubey looks drop dead gorgeous in her desi attire looking like a perfect bride to be. Bhojpuri queen has already garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is pouring with compliments and appreciations for her beauty.

Talking about the picture, Poonam Dubey is dressed in a tempting dark red lengha which is beautifully incarcerated with golden borders, she has rounded off her look with heavy gold jewellery, kohled eyes and dark red lipstick.

Poonam Dubey since then has featured in many item numbers in several Bhojpuri films such as Garda, Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Intaqaam, among many others. She has also worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry.

