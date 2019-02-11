Poonam Dubey is one of the most beautiful Bhojpuri actors who captivates eyes with every photo of her. Leaving fans spellbound once again, the diva shared a stunning photo of her on the official Instagram handle. Donning a black dress, Poonam can be seen striking a sexy pose for the photo. Take a look!

Bhojpuri fame Poonam Dubey is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actors of the Bhojpuri cinema who keeps on topping headlines for her sexy avatars. The diva knows how to slay every time. Give her ethnic attires or the western outfits, she rocks it all without utmost confidence. The 29-year-old lady is ruling the Bhojpuri film industry like no other nad her hit tracks are still rising on the chartbuster. With her superb performances in the Bhojpuri movies, Poonam Dubey has made a great impression on her fans and is still continuing to win hearts.

Being an active social media user, Poonam Dubey keeps on sharing the hot and happening pictures of her on Instagram. This time too, the hottie took to her official account to post a photo of her in a black dress looking stunning as ever. Take a look!

The diva is pro in posing and we have got several proofs of that. Poonam Dubey enjoys a massive fan following of more than 197k people on Instagram and is multiplying every day. Poonam Dubey debuted in the Bhojpuri film industry in the year 2014 starring opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar. The actor has featured in many super-hit films including Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax, Chana Jor Garam and others. The acting skills of Poonam Pandey were also recognised with her role in Rangdari Tax which made her win the award for Best Supporting Actress by Bhojpuri Cine Awards in the year 2018.

