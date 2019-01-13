Poonam Dubey sexy photos: The stunning lady who began her acting career with a blockbuster Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikander starring Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014, is one of best known personalities of Bhojpuri industry. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another throwback picture. Take a look at Poonam Dubey's latest Instagram post here:

Poonam Dubey sexy photos: The stunning lady who began her acting career with a blockbuster Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikander starring Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014, is one of best known personalities of Bhojpuri industry. Known for her amazing acting skills in movies and sultry dance moves in item songs, Dubey comes in the list of being one of the most bankable stars. Ever since her first movie garnered positive reviews from the audience, she rose to fame and have never looked back to the hurdles.

Not just the films like Inteqam, Bahuraani, Chana Jor Garam, The Real Indian Mother and Ham Hain Lootere, Poonam Dubey is a budding Internet sensation. Her sexy dance videos are always in the limelight on YouTube. The stunning lady recently took to her photo-sharing app, Instagram to share her throwback picture in a pink coloured dress. With subtle make-up and curly hairdo, Dubey looks hot as she poses for a photo in all smiles. The picture which was posted today i.e. January 13, has so far garnered over 5k likes on social media. Well, her perfect Sunday surprise received jam-packed comments.

If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at Poonam Dubey’s hot photo here:

On the work front, Poonam Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Mili Ta Mili Ta Jai Siya Ram starring Rishabh Kashyap Golu, Neha Shree and Amit Shukla. Suhaag Raat, Hamar Mission Hamar Bihar and Giraftaar are also some of her upcoming projects.

