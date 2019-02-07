Poonam Dubey is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas of Bhojpuri film industry. She is not only a refined actor but also an all-time stunner who keeps on swaying fans with her hot and happening photo updates. Having numerous box-office hits under her name, the actor is counted amongst one of the most bankable actors of the regional film industry.

Much popular for her sexy latke jhatke in Bhojpuri item songs, Poonam Dubey is yet again setting the internet on fire. The desi beauty can be seen flaunting her curves in her latest Instagram photo. Donning a gorgeous black gown, Poonam Dubey is posing right in front of a waterfall.

Poonam Dubey keeps on driving her fans crazy with her latest Instagram updates. Looking stunning as ever, she takes over the internet by a storm. In her latest Instagram photo, Poonam is wearing a long black gown and is posing beautifully in it. With a high bun hairstyle and bold makeup on, the diva is amping up her look. The glam doll of the Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey is known to raise temperatures every time she posts a photo. This is not the first time, Poonam has impressed her fans with these astonishing stills.

Take a look at the gorgeous still!

Poonam Dubey has featured in many super hit Bhojpuri movies such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax, Chana Jor Garam, Ye Mohabbatein, Bahuraani. The hottie has worked with all the big names of the industry including Ravi Kishan, Yash Kumar Mishra, Pramod Premi Yadav, Prince Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav.

