Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey who is popular for her sexy latke jhatke in item songs has once again taken the internet over with her sensuous looks. She recently posted a photo with her favourite co-star Yash Kumar to wish him a happy birthday and it is all over social media. Take a look!

Poonam Dubey is one of the promising actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who is quite popular for her sexy dance moves. The diva has been a part of many successful movies and has been featured with the top Bhojpuri actors including Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Viraj Bhatt, Ravi Kishan and Yash Kumar Mishra. These days the actor keeps on collecting buff around her hot and happening photos on social media.

Being an avid social media user, Poonam Dubey keeps on sharing the sizzling photos and videos of her. This time too, Poonam Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her with co-star Yash Kumar to wish him a very happy birthday. In the caption, Poonam Dubey also mentioned that Yash Kumar is her favourite co-star and she loves to work with him. The photo she shared belongs to a scene of their movie and Poonam Dubey can be seen in a sexy blue saree. Striking a cosy pose with Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar, Poonam Dubey has created a buzz on the internet. Take a look at the steamy photo!

Poonam Dubey has starred in many superhit Bhojpuri movies including Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Hamaar Farz, Chana Jor Garam, Munna Mawali, Ye Mohabbatein, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1 and Bahuraani.

