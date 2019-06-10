Poonam Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey started her acting career back in 2014 with Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar and recently shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot where she is dressed in a white crop top and is showing off her curvaceous body. See photo.

Poonam Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation looks hot as ever in a white crop top

Poonam Dubey sexy photos: One of the popular names of the Bhojpuri industry Poonam Dubey is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actresses who has won hearts with her sizzling dance moves and her latest photos. recently, the diva shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in all white attire, the diva has complemented her look with kohled eyes, pink lipstick, and black shimmery eyeshadow.

The picture in a span of just a day has crossed 10k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beuaty. Though the diva Poonam Dubey has not captioned her picture the hashtags apeak for herself- #lifeisbeautiful 💕 #justloveit 💕#dontwasteitforwrongpeople 😉 #poonamdubey.

Poonam Dubey started her acting career with Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar in 2014 and in a span of just five year long acting career she has featured in more than 10 films such as- Hamaar Farz, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Inteqam, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Chana Jor Garam, Munna Mawali, Ghost Ke Maarab, and many more.

Take a look at her photo here:

She has worked with all the top stars of the Bhojpuri industry be it Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and others. Take a look at some of her other video and movies here:

The ever so gorgeous Poonam Dubey is an avid social media star who keeps on sharing pictures from her photoshoots. Let’s go through her Instagram profile and see some of her sexiest pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App