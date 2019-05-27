Poonam Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri item queen and fitness freak Poonam Dubey has been breaking the Internet with her Instagram photo in which she is seen flaunting her sexy back in a backless black gown, see photos!

Poonam Dubey sexy photos: One of the most sensational item girls in the Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey has stopped the heartbeats of millions of her fans after she shared a sexy photo on Instagram in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black backless gown and is flaunting her sexy curves and flawless back! Her curls are making her look prettier and the photo has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see Poonam Dubey making a sexy pose and her million dollar smile is to die for! Poonam Dubey is known as a fitness freak and has a body to die for!

Poonam Dubey has starred in a number of Bhojpuri movies ever since she made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014 with Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar which emerged as a blockbuster. Since then, Poonam Dubey has never looked back. She starred in movies like Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ye Mohabbatein, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Jaanam, Baba Rangeela, Ghus Ke Maarab, Hamaar Farz, among several others.

Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Viraj Bhatt, Pawan Singh, Pramod Premi Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among several others.

Poonam Dubey has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. Poonam Dubey has a massive fan base on social media and more than 1 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

She keeps sharing photos from her gym which go viral in no time. She is also called the Bhojpuri item queen as her dance videos are too hot to handle!

