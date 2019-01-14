Poonam Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey who made her acting debut with Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikandar with Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful picture with co-star Mai Tera Ashiq. In the Instagram post, she is seen wearing a yellow and pink coloured Indian outfit.

Poonam Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey who made her acting debut with Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikandar with Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with upcoming movie Mai Tera Ashiq. Apart from being bankable, the stunning lady who is one of the best known personalities of Bhojpuri industry. From giving amazing performances in movies like Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, Munna Mawali and Ye Mohabbatein to making us go gaga with her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri item songs.

The budding Internet bombshell, Poonam Dubey never misses a golden opportunity of making her 178k followers go crazy with sexy photos and Tik Tok video. Recently, the star took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sizzling picture in a yellow saree with co-star Ankush Raja. Decked in a newly married avatar, Dubey simple slayed her attire as she posed for a picture with Mai Tera Ashiq actor. Well, the picture which was posted just few hours ago has so far garnered over 1k likes on photo-sharing app. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at her beautiful post that is jam packed with praises and love from her fanbase.

Talking about her Bhojpuri projects, the lady was last seen in Munna Mawali and Chana Jor Garam starring Pramod Premi Yadav. Apart from Mai Tera Ashiq, she will star in movies like Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram starring Rishabh Kashyap Golu, Neha Shree and Amit Shukla. She will also star in Suhaag Raat, Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras and Giraftaar.

