Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey, known to rule social media with her hot and sexy latkas and jhatkas, is raising the temperature in her latest photos. Poonam shared a sultry photo in which she is seen wearing a white plunging neck top.

The most sensational and glamorous actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Poonam Dubey is here to rock her fans with her sensational and stunning pictures who never misses a chance to sweep her fans off their feet. Famous for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and sexy curves is back to raise the hotness quotient with her latest Instagram picture, her picture has already garnered thousands of likes and is pouring with compliments from all over the country.

This Thursday morning, Poonam Dubey treated her fans to her latest stunning picture which she posted on her official Instagram profile. Talking about the picture Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey is dressed in a white full-sleeves top looking simple yet elegant with subtle and minimal makeup rounding off her look with glossy pink lipstick.

Poonam Dubey is one of the most renowned actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, who has has been featured in several movies such as Garda, Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Intaqaam among many others and have worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry and as of July 2018, she has been featured in more than 15 superhit Bhojpuri films.

Check out the Bhojpuri diva’s other sexy pictures here

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More