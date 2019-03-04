Poonam Dubey sexy video: One of the sexiest actresses and social media sensation, Poonam Dubey leaves no chance to set the Internet on fire with her seductive and sexy photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account.

Poonam Dubey sexy video: Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey is leaving no stone unturned to set the Internet on fire with her sultry, seductive, sensuous and tempting photos and videos. In the latest video shared by the sizzling diva on her official Instagram account, the seductress is seen dressed in a sexy purple dress and the popular song Milkshake by Kelis is playing in the background. The video has gone viral on social media and fans are going crazy about it! Poonam Dubey is known for her viral videos and sultry photos which set the Internet on fire!

She is also called the controversy queen as she keeps landing herself in some or the other controversy every now and then. She is a model-turned-actor who made her debut in Bollywood in erotic-thriller Nasha post which she featured in Kannada and Telugu films like Love Is Poison and Malini & Co. She then featured in other Bollywood films such as The Journey of Karma and Aa Gaya Hero. Poonam Dubey has worked in television shows such as Pyaar Mohabbat Ssshhh and Total Nadaniyaan and is also a social media sensation for her sultry and sexy photos and a massive fan following on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

