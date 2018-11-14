Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey is not only a very fine actress but is also a crazy fitness freak! Her workout videos go viral in no time and the latest video posted by Poonam Dubey on her official Instagram account has set social media on fire! In the video, we see Poonam Dubey doing kick-boxing with her trainer

Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey is not only a very fine actress but is also a crazy fitness freak! Her workout videos go viral in no time and the latest video posted by Poonam Dubey on her official Instagram account has set social media on fire! In the video, we see Poonam Dubey doing kick-boxing with her trainer. Her sexy toned figure and hot curves are to die for! Dressed in a black top with pink lowers, Poonam Dubey looks hot as she practices kick-boxing in her latest Instagram video!

Poonam Dubey is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in several hit Bhojpuri films and is also a phenomenal dancer. Poonam Dubey’s dance videos go viral and her sultry and steamy Instagram photos take over the Internet. Poonam Dubey has worked with all big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry and is called the item queen of Bhojpuri cinema. Her Instagram feed is flooded with her hot and sexy photos and the latest Instagram video has gone viral within seconds!

Poonam Dubey has a huge fan following on social media sites and she has now become a social media queen as well. Poonam Dubey is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry.

