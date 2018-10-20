Bhojpuri dancing queen Poonam Dubey's superhit song Char Mar Kare Masahri from the blockbuster Bhojpuri film Chana Jor Garam has crossed 2 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The song, which features Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey and Bhojpuri power star Pramod Premi has taken over the Internet.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and is best known as the dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri dancing queen Poonam Dubey’s superhit song Char Mar Kare Masahri from the blockbuster Bhojpuri film Chana Jor Garam has crossed 2 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The song, which features Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey and Bhojpuri power star Pramod Premi has taken over the Internet. Crooned by Alka Jha, the lyrics of Char Mar Kare Masahri have been penned by Fanindra Rao, Arun Bihari and Vibhakar Pandey.

The steamy song is being loved by fans all thanks to Poonam Dubey’ sizzling and grooving dance moves. Her sexy latka-jhatkas have made the song go viral and garner so many views on YouTube. Pramod Premi’s phenomenal dance steps are killer and therefore the song has taken over social media. The song is from the film Chana Jor Garam which emerged as a big blockbuster. Poonam Dubey is not only one of the sexiest dancers of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also one of the most bankable actresses.

Also Read: Sapna Choudhary song Chetak: Haryana rockstar’s hit song crosses 25 million views

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and is best known as the dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry. Poonam Dubey has delivered several Bhojpuri blockbusters and her songs garner millions of views thanks to her grooving dance moves. Poonam Dubey is also a social media sensation who has a massive fan base on her social media accounts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More