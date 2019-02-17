Bhojpuri actor Poonam Dubey is among the stunning actors who sparkles her hotness in the industry with her item numbers. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture dressed in red attire. The Internet sensation has about 200k followers on Instagram which proves that the actor is her fans favourite.

Poonam Dubey is one of the actors who masters the talent of flourishing well on the screen. Poonam is best known for setting the Internet on fire with her item numbers in the Bhojpuri industry. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a dazzling picture dressed in red hot attire. The diva is dressed in a side slit skirt with a golden print blouse. She has also completed her look wearing beautiful jewellery. With straight hair and dewy makeup, the actor sizzles the Internet with her looks. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her hot looks and sensual performances.

The actor was recently making news on Valentine’s day as she shared her traditional looks on Image-sharing platform Instagram. She was dressed in a lavender shade gown with a heavy neck. It is not the first time when the actor has astonished her fans with her breathtaking looks, she masters this talent and keeps updating herself on social media with her upgrades. Talking about her professional front, the actor will next be seen in the movies Suhaag Raat, Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram, Giraftaar, Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai and Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras. The hardworking actor also won Best Supporting Actor award from Bhojpuri Cine Awards in the year 2018 with the movie Rangdari Tax.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More