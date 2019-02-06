Popular Bhojpuri actress Poonam Dubey has been killing it on social media with her stunning photos! In the latest photo shared by the Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar actress on Instagram, the diva looks stunning as she poses in a white suit. Have a look at the stunning photo!

Bhojpuri actress Poonam Dubey, who is best known for her sexy item numbers in Bhojpuri films is very active on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. She keeps sharing her sexy, sizzling, stunning and hot photos on Instagram and her latest picture has driven all her millions of fans crazy! In the picture, we see Poonam Dubey dressed in a sexy white suit and is making a very filmy pose with is just too adorable!

Poonam Dubey has been winning the Internet as well as the hearts of her millions of fans with her amazing photos which she keeps uploading on her official Instagram account. Poonam Dubey’s latest photo is breathtaking and has got her millions of fans to go gaga over her picture! Poonam Dubey is one of the finest actresses who is popularly known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in several films such as The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, among many others.

Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pramod Premi Yadav, power star Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

