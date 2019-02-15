Poonam Dubey video: Wishing happy valentine's day to her 199k followers on Instagram, Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to share her video in which she is seen singing Sock Na Sake for her fanbase. Well, the clip has garnered over 2k likes on social media. The stunning lady has recently completed the shooting of her upcoming movie Prem Yudhh and all set to entertain her fanbase with Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram.

Poonam Dubey video: As the entire world celebrated Valentine’s day, from Bollywood celebs to television stars and Bhojpuri industry too lauded the day of love. Apart from Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and Akshara Singh, Poonam Dubey too wished happy valentine’s day to her fans with her stunning photos in a light purple coloured gown. Well, the gorgeous lady in the evening took to her official Instagram handle to give another treat to her followers by singing Tu Kabhi Soch Na Sake for them. In a melodious voice, she sang the chorus of the song and then wished happy valentines day to her fanbase. In a black tee and pink lip colour, seems like Dubey had a simple working day. This is not the first time that she has sung something like this for her followers on the photo-sharing app. If you missed watching Poonam Dubey’s singing video, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Poonam Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movie Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram starring Rishabh Kashyap Golu, Neha Shree and Amit Shukla. Besides this, she will also feature in Namit Tiwari aka Chintu starrer Suhaag Raat and Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras. Rakesh Mishra, Ritesh Pandey and Anjana Singh’s Giraftaar and Payas Pandit, Manmohan Mishra’s Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai are also under her belt for this year. According to her photo-sharing app, Poonam Dubey has recently completed the shooting of her upcoming movie PremYudhh.

