Poonam Dubey videos: Bhojpuri actor Poonam Dubey is on a hit run to give fitness inspiration with her latest workout videos. In her latest video shared on her official Instagram account, Poonam can be seen performing Surya Namaskar in an open park with absolute perfection. Donning an all-black outfit, Poonam is looking gorgeous as ever in her latest video.

As she continues to rule the cinema screens with her sensuous and sultry dance moves and make the fans go gaga over her on social media, Poonam Dubey has emerged as one of the most loved and adored actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. However, another interesting facet about her personality is that she is also a fitness enthusiast. Be it kickboxing, martial arts to yoga, the diva is constantly on her feet to maintain her well-toned body and curvaceous figure.

Giving fitness motivation to all her fans and followers, Poonam took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which she is doing yoga in an open park. Donning an all black avatar, Poonam is seen performing Surya Namaskar with absolute perfection. In the video, the actor can be seen training with her trainer Raju Das.

Shared with her fans and followers, the video has received over 2K views and the comment section has been flooded with comments appreciating her hard work and determination. This is not the first time that Poonam has shared her workout routine. Just 5 days ago, Poonam shared a video in which she can be seen performing crunches in a pink top and blue leggings while in the other video. In another video, the diva can be seen performing martial arts.

With more than 100K followers, Poonam Dubey’s account has been recently verified on Instagram. On the work front, the actor has starred in films like Balma Biharwala, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Rangdari Tax and many more.

