Poonam Dubey videos: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is proving that she is a fitness enthusiast with her latest workout photos and videos. In her latest video, the diva, who is known to take social media by storm with her hot and sexy dance moves, shared a video in which she can be seen doing crunches in an open park.

Poonam Dubey videos: Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey is a fitness enthusiast and she makes sure to share her workout routines with her fans and followers on social media. Known to rule the Bhojpuri film industry with her seductive and sultry dance moves, the diva is one of the hottest actors in the industry and leaves no stone unturned to get that jaw-dropping body. On Saturday morning, Poonam took to her official Instagram account to share her latest workout videos in which she looks determined to rise to the top.

Dressed in a pink top, blue leggings, matching shoes and hair tied in a high ponytail, the Bhojpuri sensation is seen doing crunches in an open park. Looking at the video, one can be rest assured that the day is not far when Poonam will be flaunting her six-pack abs. Sharing the video, Poonam stated in the caption that her competition is with herself and not others.

In the earlier video, Poonam can be seen practising martial arts in the same park. After she shared her workout videos, her fans and followers on social media could not resist applauding her hard work and determination.

With 99.8 K followers, the diva is also a social media sensation and takes social media by storm whenever she posts her latest photos and videos. Workwise, Poonam has starred in films like Garda, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Adalat, Rangdari Tax, Balma Biharwala and counting.

Check out Poonam Dubey’s hot and sexy photos here:

