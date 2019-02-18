Poonam Dubey video: Poonam Dubey Instagram video has once again taken the internet by a storm. Well, the diva usually hogs headlines for her sizzling hot songs but this time, she has left fans in splits with a random funny clip. Poonam Dubey shared a video of her where she slipped while shooting a bold scene and fans can't keep calm.

Bhojpuri star Poonam Dubey is one of the most sizzling divas who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The hot and happening actor has been a part of many superhit movies and has also become a social media sensation with sexy photos and videos. Poonam leaves no chance to impress her fans with her stunning stills but this time, she is stealing the limelight for another reason.

Months back, Poonam Dubey took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her which is yet again in the limelight. The clip has captured a funny incident from the sets of a movie where Poonam Dubey can be seen slipping while shooting for a bold scene. The video is quite funny and will surely leave you laughing. The hottie is donning a revealing lingerie in the video and she slips while she attempts a cozy dance step with her co-star. While the boy tried to hold her, Poonam’s imbalances and falls on the carpet.

Watch the video here!

Well, one of the best parts is that the actor did not get embarrassed with it. Rather, she enjoyed the funny moment and posted it on her official Instagram timeline. This is one of the reasons, she is so much adored by her fans. There are a huge number of likes and comments on the video and it is once again breaking the internet.

