Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey is not only one of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also a fitness freak. Known for her sexy figure and stunning looks, Poonam Dubey keeps sharing her stunning and beautiful photos on her Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey, the diva is seen doing yoga. The morning motivation photo shared by Poonam Dubey on her official Instagram account has become an inspiration for many of her fans.

The photo received thousands of likes within no time and is also being shared by her fan pages. Poonam Dubey, in her viral photos, is dressed in a sexy black sportswear and is seen stretching and learning basic fighting techniques.

Although Poonam Dubey is just four films old in the Bhojpuri film industry, she has earned a big name for herself and proved her worth after featuring in blockbuster films like Balma Biharwala, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Garda, among others. She delivered phenomenal performances in these films and is now known for her sexy and hot dance moves!

