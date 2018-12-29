Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Main Tera Aashiq and a photo posted by the diva from the sets of the film has gone viral on social media. In the photo, which was shared by Poonam Dubey on her official Instagram account, the actress is seen with her co-star from the film Ankush Dubey.

Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Main Tera Aashiq and a photo posted by the diva from the sets of the film has gone viral on social media. In the photo, which was shared by Poonam Dubey on her official Instagram account, the actress is seen with her co-star from the film Ankush Dubey. It seems like they were performing a dance sequence when the picture was taken.

Poonam Dubey is a Bhojpuri star who is also called the item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Chana Jor Garam, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ham Hain Lootere, The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, among many others. Poonam Dubey has a massive fan following of over 164,000 followers on her Instagram account and is also an amazing dancer.

