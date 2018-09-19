Bhojpuri dancing queen Poonam Dubey, who has more than 82,000 followers on her Instagram account, has once again set social media on fire with her sexy and sultry photo which the Bhojpuri item girl shared on photo-sharing app Instagram on Wednesday.

Dressed in a sexy red top and blue denim jeans, Poonam Dubey looks ravishing as she poses for the camera. Her sexy curves and toned legs are to die for and no wonder that this photo has driven her thousands of fans crazy!

Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big megastars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films.

