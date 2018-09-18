Bhojpuri dancing queen Poonam Dubey, who is known for her sexy dance moves, has taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram photo. Dressed in a sexy navy swimsuit and a black gown with a big slit up to her thigh. Poonam Dubey looks ravishing as she poses for the camera with her priceless smile. Poonam Dubey is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in many item numbers in several Bhojpuri films

One of the most famous and stunning Bhojpuri actresses, Poonam Dubey is rocking the photo-sharing app with her upcoming dance video. Known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas, is dressed in a navy coloured swimsuit and later is seen all dressed up in a black gown with a large slit riding up to her thigh looking hot as ever and obviously we can’t miss that pretty smile of hers.

Poonam Dubey has a huge fan following on social media and has a number of followers on her Instagram account keeping them updated always. Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular and stunning actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. She keeps posting her sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account and her latest photo has taken over the Internet.

Also Read: Jasleen Matharu photos: 30 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Anup Jalota’s girlfriend

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s latest throwback photo is a sight to behold!

Poonam Dubey is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in many item numbers in several Bhojpuri films. Poonam Dubey has been featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Garda, Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Intaqaam, among many others and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also become a social media sensation.

Also Read: Bhojpuri hot rumoured couple Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav’s intimate photo has set the Internet on fire!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More