Bhojpuri hottie Poonam Dubey, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar in 2014, has been ruling millions of hearts since then. The beauty is not only famous for her acting skills and her sexy dance moves but is also known for her passion for yoga and workout videos. She keeps her fans updated with her sexy and stunning photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account and in her latest photo, the Bhojpuri diva looks breathtaking in a stunning white off-shoulder top and red short skirt.

Her hot pose is just too hot to handle and without a doubt, the photo has caught everyone’s attention! Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular and sexiest Bhojpuri actresses who has featured in many Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Ghus Ke Maarab, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, The Real Indian Mother, Rangdari Tax, Ham Hain Lootere, among many others. She is also called the item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry all thanks to her sexy dance videos which set the Internet ablaze.

Her latest Instagram photo has been breaking the Internet and has gone viral on social media as it has been circulated by her fan pages.

