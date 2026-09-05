Poonam Pandey Calls Her Erotic Viral Videos ‘Social Service’ — Why Does She Think They Help Stressed Men?

Poonam Pandey is once again making headlines with a statement that has sparked debate online. The actress and model has described her erotic videos as a form of “social service”, arguing that such content can help stressed and frustrated men calm down.

Speaking in a recent interview with RVCJ Movies, Poonam defended the kind of content she has been associated with for years and questioned why it should be viewed negatively if viewers find some form of relief in it. Her remarks have now gone viral, with the actress also speaking about laws around sex work in India and responding to the criticism she continues to receive over her content.

Why Does Poonam Pandey Call Her Erotic Videos ‘Social Service’?

During the interview, Poonam said that a lot of people, particularly men, deal with stress and frustration. She argued that if one of her videos helps someone calm down, she does not see a problem with it.

Poonam Pandey is back with her absurd suggestions. She says India should legalise prostitution, claiming it will reduce the crime rate against women 😭. She also says, “My erotica video is doing a service to humanity, India, and the entire world. It helps men relax so that they… pic.twitter.com/OCKkSqPwTa — Chota Don (@choga_don) September 2, 2026







Calling her erotic videos a “very big social service”, Poonam said, “People are stressed out, a lot of men are stressed out. And if my one video helps them calming them down, toh ismein problem kya hai?” The actress went on to say that she believes the erotic content she has made over the years has been shot aesthetically and described it as a service not only to India but also to viewers elsewhere.

Her comments are her personal opinion and should not be read as an established claim about the effect such content may have on stress or crime.

What Did Poonam Pandey Say About Changing Laws Around Sex Work?

Poonam also used the conversation to argue in favour of changing laws around sex work in India. She suggested that legalising it could help reduce crimes against women.

While making the argument, she connected it with her broader point about frustration and claimed that giving people legal avenues could potentially reduce crime. However, the link she drew between legalisation and lower crime rates was her own argument during the interview and not a conclusion established by the conversation itself.

How Did Poonam Pandey Respond To Trolls?

Poonam also spoke candidly about the criticism she continues to face because of her image and content. She said that even some people she knows personally make jokes about her work despite watching her videos themselves.

The actress admitted that some comments make her angry and that she sometimes feels like responding harshly, before stopping herself. Poonam also questioned why strangers feel entitled to judge or abuse her online and said there are times when she feels sorry for people leaving extreme comments.

Poonam Pandey Has Defended Her Erotic Content Before

This is not the first time Poonam has spoken openly about her approach to erotic content. In older interviews, she had described some of her bedroom and bathroom videos as publicity stunts and said she deliberately used them to create attention around herself.

During her appearance on Lock Upp in 2022, Poonam again defended making erotic films and maintained that she did not believe she had broken the law by doing so. Over the years, her bold online image has remained closely linked to her public persona, often making her the subject of both intense criticism and viral attention. Her latest “social service” comment is now adding another chapter to that conversation, with Poonam once again choosing to defend the content rather than distance herself from it.

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