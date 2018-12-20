Poonam Pandey's official Instagram handle is literally a 'hotbed' of all the exciting things that happen in her life. From a massive assortment of pictures in bare minimum clothing to strictly 18+ striptease videos, the Bollywood actor has taken the Instagram by storm. She doesn't shy away from speaking her mind in her videos and her picture captions are equally bold in nature.

Poonam Pandey has crossed all limits on Instagram, Mia Khalifa would be jealous of her

Poonam Pandey sky-rocketed to fame when she promised cricket fans across the world that if India manages to win the 2011 ICC World Cup, she would pose naked for all to see. Although India went on to win the world cup with flying colours, Miss Pandey shied away from fulfilling the bold promise. However, that Poonam Pandey of 2011 is only a mere shadow of the bold and sexy Poonam Pandey of today. Point: The model-turned-actor doesn’t promise to shed clothes with ‘ifs and buts’, she just does it when she wants.

Thanks to her overflowing oomph and sex appeal, Miss Pandey successfully secured a couple of Bollywood movies. The movies might have done underwhelming business on the box office but the stunning diva banked on them nevertheless. Her fan following on social media has seen an astronomical rise ever since and the Nasha actress is leaving no stone unturned on the internet to woo her fans.

Here are some of the sizzling photos and videos from her Instagram handle:

