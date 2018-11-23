Poonam Pandey sexy video: Bollywood item girl Poonam Pandey sets Instagram on fire with her latest Instagram video. In her post, the hottie is all naked just with a piece of lower fascinating her fans with her bold avatar. With over 2 million followers on social media, Poonam Pandey's latest post has already made her fans go gaga!

Poonam Pandey sexy video: Bollywood item girl Poonam Pandey once again makes her fans go gaga by her super hot and sultry video on her official Instagram handle. The beauty is known for entertaining her fans by her sensual dance moves, sizzling photoshoots and heart throbbing workout videos. She enjoys a massive fan-following of about 2 million followers on the photo-sharing app. The sensation is better known for uploading seductive videos on Youtube which quite often creates a buzz in social media. The diva is also featured on the cover page of the fashion magazine and in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

In the video, the girl looks all naked with just a grey colour lower fascinating her fans with her sultry expressions. It seems that the hottie is promoting her app with her sexy bold avatar. It’s not the first time that the bombshell is making her fans go crazy, she masters this talent and never leaves a single chance of disappointing her fans when it comes sexy and sultry pictures and not to be missed, videos. In 2011, the hottie captured limelight when she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the world cup and indeed India won. However, hottie did not do that due to public disapproval. Later on, she claimed that it was the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who denied for the permission to strip.

Take a look at the alluring photos of Poonam Pandey:

