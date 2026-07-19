LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

Actor Poonam Pandey joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of students affected by the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities. Urging people to keep politics and religion out of the issue, she said her only purpose was to stand with students and families seeking justice.

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 19:02 IST

Actor Poonam Pandey on Sunday joined the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, expressing support for students affected by the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities. Addressing reporters at the protest site, the actor repeatedly clarified that her presence was not politically motivated and appealed for the focus to remain on students and their families.

Speaking to the media, Poonam said she had come only to support young aspirants and remember those who reportedly lost their lives amid the controversy. “I am here only and only to support the students. I don’t know anything about politics. Please don’t make this a religious issue or a political issue. Let this remain about the children,” she said.

You Might Be Interested In

She further added that the conversation should centre on the future of students rather than political debates.

What is the protest about?

The demonstration has been organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and examination irregularities. The protest has gained nationwide attention after activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, saying he wanted authorities to address students’ concerns.

Over the past few weeks, several public figures, including actors and activists, have voiced support for Wangchuk’s protest, calling for greater transparency in the examination system.

Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

On July 18, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors monitoring his health raised concerns over his prolonged fast. According to medical officials, he had reportedly lost around 10 kilograms during the hunger strike.

The Delhi High Court later upheld the Centre’s decision to move Wangchuk to the hospital, observing that the action was within the government’s legal powers and aimed at protecting his health.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the police action, alleging that Wangchuk had been forcibly removed from the protest site. He described the move as “a big mistake” and accused authorities of disrupting a peaceful protest.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion
Tags: poonam pandeySonam Wangchuk

RELATED News

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast

YRF Responds To Tanishk Bagchi’s Rs 8 Lakh Pending Royalty Claim For Saiyaara Title Track

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

How Did Sai Pallavi Prepare For Sita’s Role In Ramayana? The Actor Reveals Her Spiritual Secret

72nd National Film Awards: Maharaja Star Sachana Namidass Breaks Down After Winning Her First National Award – WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

42-Year-Old Came to Delhi’s GTB Hospital for Treatment, Dies After Ceiling Fan Falls on Him; Safety Questions Emerge

FIFA World Cup Trophy: 5 Amazing Facts Every Football Fan Should Know Ahead of Argentina vs Spain Final

Abhishek Banerjee Office Demolition: Why Calcutta HC Halts Buldozer Action Against TMC Leader?

Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision

72nd National Film Awards: Maharaja Star Sachana Namidass Breaks Down After Winning Her First National Award – WATCH

Telangana Engineer Running Naked Drowns in Temple Pond; Police Investigation Underway

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Visit Indian High Commission Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord’s | WATCH Video

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion
Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion
Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion
Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

QUICK LINKS