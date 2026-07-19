Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

Actor Poonam Pandey on Sunday joined the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, expressing support for students affected by the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities. Addressing reporters at the protest site, the actor repeatedly clarified that her presence was not politically motivated and appealed for the focus to remain on students and their families.

Speaking to the media, Poonam said she had come only to support young aspirants and remember those who reportedly lost their lives amid the controversy. “I am here only and only to support the students. I don’t know anything about politics. Please don’t make this a religious issue or a political issue. Let this remain about the children,” she said.

She further added that the conversation should centre on the future of students rather than political debates.

What is the protest about?

The demonstration has been organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and examination irregularities. The protest has gained nationwide attention after activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, saying he wanted authorities to address students’ concerns.

Over the past few weeks, several public figures, including actors and activists, have voiced support for Wangchuk’s protest, calling for greater transparency in the examination system.

Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

On July 18, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors monitoring his health raised concerns over his prolonged fast. According to medical officials, he had reportedly lost around 10 kilograms during the hunger strike.

The Delhi High Court later upheld the Centre’s decision to move Wangchuk to the hospital, observing that the action was within the government’s legal powers and aimed at protecting his health.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the police action, alleging that Wangchuk had been forcibly removed from the protest site. He described the move as “a big mistake” and accused authorities of disrupting a peaceful protest.