Poonam Pandey Naughty FIFA 2018 Teaser: Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018, a different FIFA (a hot one) has been doing the rounds on the Internet. And it is Poonam Pandey's ‘Naughty FIFA 2018’ that has left her fans in a bigger shock. Bold bombshell, Pandey always tries to bring something new to her videos and this time what she has come up with left the Twitterati sweating. Find out what Poonam Pandey did in the latest teaser "Naughty FIFA 2018" of her upcoming show that has been trending on the Internet since its release.

The hot teaser video for her show ‘Naughty FIFA 2018’ that will be available on her The Poonam Pandey App has left the social media users sweating

Disclaimer: If you are done with the nonsense stuff trending on several networking sites and in no mood to take a crap, then Poonam Pandey’s new video might give you an eye cancer. Well, Pandey calls it ‘Naughty FIFA 2018’ and after watching it most of the FIFA World Cup could have thoughts of skipping the biggest sporting event, and we are not saying it in a good way. However, Pandey’s fan must have watched the teaser of her upcoming show for several times and must be hailing the sexy starlet for the new hot video.

Earlier, the bold bombshell turned Jingle Bells into ” Jingle Boobs“, so this time the expectations were little higher. And, she comes up to her fan’s expectations. The hot teaser video for her show ‘Naughty FIFA 2018’ that will be available on her The Poonam Pandey App has left the social media users sweating. The teaser is available on the actress’ official handles of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tweethearts!! Stay tuned for a video tonight 9:30pm SHARP!!! 💋 pic.twitter.com/n6ErEzAZWv — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) June 1, 2018

Talking about the teaser, Pandey had Nitin Mirani, an international stand-up comedian and founder of KOMIC SUTRA, who did something that must be a wild fantasy of most of her fans. Displaying her cleavage is nothing new for Pandey, so this time she let the man accompanying her touch her boobs. Yes, YOU’VE READ RIGHT! Not only she let the man touch her breast, but the shocked and in incredibly pleased man continued to touch Poonam’s breast because what’s wrong with that!

Check out the Brand New TEASER of ‘NAUGHTY FIFA 2018’ How is it? 😛

With @nitinmirani pic.twitter.com/6QYuhz6MHp — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) June 1, 2018

Reports said that PooPoonam Pandey’s new show ‘Naughty FIFA 2018’ will have the female football fans across the globe share their passion, talk about their love for the game and most importantly ‘the thing’ as Poonam got her cleavage into more focus.

While her fans are waiting for her show to get unveiled, the comments on Pandey’s post have something more shocking to read, which goes like:

