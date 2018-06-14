Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey, who always managed to grab headlines all thanks to her erotic videos and sultry photos, has now heated up the atmosphere after announcing that her new show Naughty FIFA will begin from today on the Poonam Pandey App at 6.30pm.Joining her on the show will be Nitin Mirani, an international stand-up comedian and founder of KOMIC SUTRA.

FIFA World Cup 2018 is about to kick-start today and football fans across the globe are way too excited as the football fever is about to begin. However, seems like controversy queen Poonam Pandey is trying to make football fans get crazy with her own kind of naughty football. Earlier this month, the model-turned-actress teased her fans with the erotic teaser for her show ‘Naughty FIFA 2018’ that will be available on her The Poonam Pandey App, she has now heated up the atmosphere after announcing that her new show Naughty FIFA will begin from today on the Poonam Pandey App at 6.30pm.

Poonam took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a seductive photo of herself and wrote, “For boys who like to play with round objects! Enjoy my nonsense on football. I promise to make it sexy & silly. Mostly silly! I’ll be live on The Poonam Pandey App at 6.30pm sharp. Don’t miss out!!! Link in my Bio 👆 Let the game begin! #NayghtyFifa #NaughtyFifa2018 #PoonamPandey featuring ace comedian #NitinMirani.”

Joining her on the show will be Nitin Mirani, an international stand-up comedian and founder of KOMIC SUTRA. So we are guessing that it’s going to be a crazy combination of humour and oooomph, owing to all the sexy content Poonam Pandey is capable of showcasing. I mean, she has a massive fan following on social media for a reason right?

According to reports, Poonam Pandey’s new show ‘Naughty FIFA 2018’ will have the female football fans across the globe share their passion, talk about their love for the game and of course, Poonam’s seductive moves.

Well, this is not the only treat for all Poonam Pandey fans! She will also be coming with another new show titled ‘Bedtime Stories’ which will exclusively available on the Poonam Pandey App. We must say, she is too hot to handle!

