Poonam Pandey tied the knot with Sam Bombay on September 10 in a private ceremony. But just two weeks into the marriage, the Indian model turned actress filed an FIR against hubby Sam Bombay in Goa where they were gone for their honeymoon claiming her partner had molested, threatened and assaulted her. Pandey had been in a relationship with the director-producer for the past few years.

Just after 10 days of marriage, the Nasha actor made headlines yet again after she made accusations against her husband that he assaulted and threatened her with dire consequences over a “personal dispute”. Following the FIR, Sam, 46, was booked under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

The newly-married couple looked picture perfect happy when their honeymoon and wedding pictures surfaced on the social media but this marital bliss didn’t seem to last long. The actress publicly opened up claiming that their relationship was an “abusive” one since the start. Post the wedding, Poonam had teased her fans sharing a picture from their times together in Goa on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Having the best honeymoon :)” On the other hand, Sam shared similar posts together with captions like, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

