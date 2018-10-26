The social media sensation Poonam Pandey who is gearing up for her big comeback in Bollywood has yet again created a buzz with her hot and sizzling photos. Enjoying a massive fan-following of 1.9 million on Instagram, the beauty continues to melt hearts with her sexy avatars.

The social media sensation Poonam Pandey who is gearing up for her big comeback in Bollywood has yet again created a buzz with her hot and sizzling photos. Enjoying a massive fan-following of 1.9 million on Instagram, the beauty continues to melt hearts with her sexy avatars. Popular for her bold and revealing attires, Poonam is yet again hogging headlines for the same.

This time, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her where she can be seen donning a classy chic look. A little buttoned black dress layered with an army colour jacket is making her look like an absolute boss girl. The messy bun hairdo is adding all the drama to her look. Striking a sizzling pose for the photo, Poonam Pandey is yet again making her fans go crazy.

The social media star will soon be seen in the erotic-thriller movie The Journey of Karma starring alongside Shakti Kapoor. Directed by Jagbir Dahiya, the film got released today, October 26, 2018. This sultry movie is a big project for Poonam’s career as she will be seen romancing with Shakti Kapoor. In a recent media interaction that happened days ago, Poonam was asked about her performance in the movie. On this, she described a little about her role in the movie saying that she will be playing the role of an 18-year-old college girl. She really enjoyed portraying this role as it reminded her of her college days again and made her quite nostalgic.

Poonam Pandey was also asked about her work experience with Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor on which she got really excited and said that it was an unmissable opportunity for her. She could not let this go and that she enjoyed working with such a talented actor.

