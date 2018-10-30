The sizzling beauty of Bollywood, who is prominently known for creating buzz with her sexy photos has yet again left her fans breathless. Poonam Pandey is one of those social media sensations that hog headlines with every other post. Enjoying a massive fanbase of 1.9 million on Instagram, the diva garners a lot of attention for her.

Continuing to melt hearts, Poonam Pandey took to her official Instagram handle to post an astonishing selfie of her. The diva is known to take the internet by storm with sultry photos in her gallery and yet again she is in the limelight for the same. This time, the actor is slaying in her classy chic look with a layered sexy attire. Poonam can be seen donning a short buttoned black dress with an army colour jacket. This absolute boss girl look with a glam touch by her is highly appreciated and loved by the fans.

Posted only a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 106K likes with overflowing comments. Poonam is giving a sensuous expression.

Poonam Pandey, quite famous for her revealing attires has this time too flaunted her curves beautifully. With a low neckline, she playfully made fans drool over her toned figure. Poonam also posted a photo in this look a few days ago which looted a lot of attention. In this photo, she can be seen striking a sexy pose like an absolute diva.

The social media star was last seen in her erotic-thriller movie The Journey of Karma featuring alongside Shakti Kapoor. The movie was helmed by Jagbir Dahiya and got released only a few days ago. Poonam played the role of an 18-year-old college girl in the movie which she enjoyed a lot and said it was an unmissable opportunity for her.

