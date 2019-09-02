Poonam Pandey the social media sensation has taken over the internet with her beautiful pictures in the glamorous outfit, see photos

Poonam Pandey Photos: From black sequenced gown to yellow bodycon dress, 10 times she stormed the Internet

Poonam Pandey the sexiest model and Bollywood actor is always trending on the internet with her hot looks and fit body. She became a social media sensation because of her explicit pictures on her account. She appeared in films like Nasha, Love is Poison, The Journey of Karma and others.

Poonam always creates magic in every outfit, either it is Indian or a western outfit. Here, we have all the beautiful pictures of Poonam that will blow your mind.

Here in these photos, Poonam is looking all glamorous in this black sequenced gown and in this yellow velvet bodycon dress she is giving us some major fitness goals.

Here are the top 5 pictures of Poonam rocking the glamorous outfit:

1. Yellow Bodycon Dress

She is looking all glamorous in the yellow velvet outfit and she has carried the outfit with beige heels.

2. Black Sequenced gown

Poonam Pandey is nailing the smokey eye look with a sleek high ponytail which is carried with the glamorous black sequenced gown.

3. Little Black Dress

She carried the little black dress with a white zipper jacket and black pencil heels, she was looking extremely beautiful in it.

4. Black off-shoulder dress

Poonam is looking gorgeous in this beautiful black off-shoulder dress and her beautiful smile is creating the magic, she carried the dress with side braided hair.5. Black&White Tube Dress

In this dress Poonam is flaunting her beachy waves with this beautiful tube dress, that is complimenting her beautiful shoulders.

5. Black&White Tube Dress

In this dress Poonam is flaunting her beachy waves with this beautiful tube dress, that is complimenting her beautiful shoulders.

6.Golden slit Gown

In this picture, she is wearing a beautiful golden slit gown which is carried with black boots and sleek hair.

7. Purple Sharara

In this picture, she is carrying a purple sharara with golden embroidery work in it and is looking super sexy in the outfit.

8.Blue pencil skirt

In this picture, Poonam is wearing a white top with a blue pencil skirt and is looking extremely beautiful in it and is carrying beige heels with it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App