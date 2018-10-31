Bollywood hottie Poonam Pandey is known to take the social media by storm with every photo of her. With her sizzling and stunning photos, she manages to steal all the limelight for her. This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a sizzling photo of her. Treating her fans with an absolutely different attire, Poonam took over the get up of a tribal Indian girl.

Poonam Pandey is known to take the social media by storm with every photo of her. With her sizzling and stunning photos, she manages to steal all the limelight for her. Enjoying a massive fan-following of about 1.9 million on Instagram, the beauty has become an internet sensation already. Bollywood bombshell Poonam Pandey hogs headlines for her bold and sexy photo always. The actor leaves her fans awestruck donning the most sultry attires. This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a sizzling photo of her.

Treating her fans with an absolutely different attire, Poonam took over the get up of a tribal Indian girl. In this photo, Poonam can be seen looking in the lens and striking the sexiest poses. Like always, the curvaceous body of her looting all the attention. Poonam matched her make-up with the attire and put on dark kohl like typical Indian tribal girls. She also accessorised her look with silver and dark metal jewellery pieces giving it a more desi village touch.

Poonam is quite popular for her bold and revealing attires. Recently, she was seen in the erotic-thriller The Journey of Karma starring opposite Shakti Kapoor. The film that was directed by Jagbir Dahiya created a lot of buzz for its bold scenes. This sultry project proved to be one of the big opportunities for Poonam’s career and she herself admitted in an interview saying that this was an unmissable role and she could not let it go.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More