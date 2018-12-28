Poonam Pandey, an enchantress of the B-town, is back with another temperature soaring photo and it is damn HOT. The diva has proved it again that you can totally count on her when it comes to blowing one's mind with her exceptional beauty. Now, the diva has posted this new picture that is worth giving a look that will surely turn into staring at her for a while.

Poonam Pandey, an enchantress of the B-town, is back with another temperature soaring photo and it is damn HOT. The diva has proved it again that you can totally count on her when it comes to blowing one’s mind with her exceptional beauty. Poonam is known for her unconventional way of presenting herself on social media, which mostly consists of a lot of oomph and flamboyancy. Now, the diva has posted this new picture that is worth giving a look that will surely turn into staring at her for a while.

The picture has already garnered over 113,973 likes and people are going crazy in the comment section as it is hard to describe Poonam’s beauty in words. Donning an over-sized white off-shoulder tee, the beauty is looking impeccable. Caressing her tresses while striking an arresting pose to the camera, the actor is making her fans’ hearts to skip a beat. Here’s take a look at this too hot to handle picture:

Poonam Pandey and her bold way of leading her life is well-known. The diva never shies away from posing naked to the camera. Here we have compiled some of her sauch pictures that will make you go crazy for Poonam Pandey, take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More