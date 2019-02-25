Poonam Pandey, the bold actress, who is known to take up unconventional roles in the film industry has once again made headlines for her latest post on the social media platform. The Nasha actor has shared an erotic video which is surely going to blow your mind, Check out the video here.

Poonam Pandey sexy videos: Nasha actor Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold and hot movies has recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle where she is seen to have portrayed her sultry avatar. The actor has recently launched her own application namely Poonam Pandey app where one can find all the seductive videos and photos of the actor. If you are a Poonam Pandey fan, then you must not miss out any of her posts on Instagram. Apart from this, the actor has also been known for her controversial posts. Poonam Pandey was born on March 11, 1991, and her residential status is known to be Mumbai.

Poonam Pandey has featured in the film Nasha where she played the lead role of a teacher. In the film, she ends up having a sexual relationship with one of her students, who fantasises her in his dreams. Rediff, a news portal also stated that Poonam Pandey is an excellent seductress after her stint in the film, however, Mumbai Mirror said that she played a responsible drama teacher in the movie. There were also protests revolving around the film because of the posters of the film in Mumbai. People became outrageous and a group of protestors set fire to the posters on July 20, 2013, in Mumbai, which showed Poonam’s body covered only by two placards.

