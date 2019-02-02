Poonam Pandey is among the hottest models and actors who is known for her sizzling photos and videos. The Internet sensation has about 2.4 million followers on Instagram which proves that the actor is her fans favourite. The diva recently uploaded her hot pic on Instagram, have a look

Poonam Pandey hot photos: Indian glamour model and film actor Poonam Pandey is among the top actors who is best known for her setting the Internet on fire with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her talent and skills. Recently, the heartthrob took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent pictures wherein she is dressed in a green bikini set. Her sensual looks and expressions are something people die for. The hardworking actor got shot in around 29 calendars in the year 2011 which includes Gladrags Calendar. She was also featured in Kingfisher Calendar of the year 2012.

Talking about the professional front, Poonam is known for working in Bollywood and Tamil films and for sensual videos she uploads on her social media handles. The Internet sensation came into limelight because of her promise which she made to strip for Indian cricket team if it won the world cup of 2011.

Incidently, Indian won the cup but Poonam did not fulfil her promise as BCCI denied the permissions. Till now the actor has worked in various Kannda, Tamil and Telugu films like Nasha, Love Is Poison, Aa Gaya Hero and The Journey of Karma. She has also tried her talent in Hindi television shows like Total Nadaniyaan and Pyaar Mohabbat Ssshhh in the year 2015.

