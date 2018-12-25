In her new sizzling video, Poonam Pandey can be seen grooving sensually to the beats of Eartha Kitt's Santa Baby. Like all of her other videos, this video too is wreaking havoc on the Internet. The video has already garnered over thousands of likes mounting every second. On Instagram, the post has got thousands of likes too.

A couple of hours ago, Internet’s sizzling diva Poonam Pandey wishes Merry Christmas to her fans and yes it is eccentric. As expected from her, it does involve some stripping, a dozen sexy moves and plenty of oomph. The diva has just gone steps ahead to wish her fans happy holidays. Posting a glimpse from her latest saucy video on Instagram, the diva has dropped the link to her YouTube video. The bold beauty has also added that she has posted the video on demand.

In her new sizzling video, Poonam can be seen grooving sensually to the beats of Eartha Kitt’s Santa Baby. Like all of her other videos, this video too is wreaking havoc on the Internet. The video has already garnered over thousands of likes mounting every second. On Instagram, the post has got thousands of likes too. Here’s take a look at the video and post shared by B-town’s most sassy and sexy diva.

Wasn’t that sizzling? Poonam Pandey is the name that is known for being wild and bold. The diva has never shied away from stripping on several social media platforms that make her one of the bravest actors in the tinsel town. Here is an assortment of some of her boldest avatars so far, take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More