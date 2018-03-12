Poonam Pandey celebrated her 27th birthday with her family and friends. Although it was her birthday but the beauty thought of surprising her fans by sharing a picture of her none other than boyfriend on a social media platform. The 33-year-old model turned actress is known for her sexy and hot pictures and videos. Take a look at the post she shared on Instagram for her fans.

Poonam Pandey, the internet sensation who is super famous for her hot pictures and sexy videos. Her latest sensual pictures are always on the go and she makes sure her fans are updated on what she is up to next. On March 11, Pandey celebrated her 27th birthday with her family and friends. Although it was her birthday but the beauty thought of surprising her fans by sharing a picture of her none other than boyfriend on a social media platform. Christmas, New Year, Valentine Day has always been fun for her fans as she shares videos but this time she chose to do it on her birthday.

Well! The model has shared an image on her Instagram account with a guy claiming him to be her boyfriend. She even gave a caption to it, “My best birthday present ever. I love you, my boyfriend.” However, there are no details about the guy and we are not sure she did so for the fun sake or its real. Until then, take a look at the picture she posted on Instagram:

The 33-year-old model turned actress started is best known for her sensual pictures and videos on her social accounts. Apart from that, she has also worked in Bollywood and Telugu cinema. She came to limelight when she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the Cricket World Cup in 2011. She even posed nude after Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 5 in 2012. She has worked in Nasha, Love Is Poison, Malini & Co., Uvaa, Pooja, and the most recent was Aa Gaya Hero, which got released in 2017. Take a look at the pictures she has uploaded on her birthday:

#familytime 😉 🎂❤️ A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:28am PST

Cake Cravings ❤️ A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:01am PST

